Insider Buying: ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Insider Acquires A$23,792.37 in Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks bought 793,079 shares of ImExHS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$23,792.37 ($16,296.14).

Shares of ASX:IME opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.03. ImExHS Ltd has a one year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.08 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.50.

ImExHS Company Profile

ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

