Insider Buying: ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Insider Acquires A$23,792.37 in Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks bought 793,079 shares of ImExHS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$23,792.37 ($16,296.14).
Shares of ASX:IME opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.03. ImExHS Ltd has a one year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.08 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.50.
ImExHS Company Profile
Recommended Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for ImExHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImExHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.