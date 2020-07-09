Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Visa by 32.0% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 53,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 20,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.15.

NYSE:V opened at $195.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.45. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

