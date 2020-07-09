Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 390 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 158,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,198,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.