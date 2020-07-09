Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 325 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in American Express were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

