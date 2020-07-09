Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised IMV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. IMV has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 203,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

