Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.