IBM Retirement Fund Sells 74 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.81.

CME Group stock opened at $168.08 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.82. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

