IBM Retirement Fund Sells 42 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.28.

NYSE:APD opened at $269.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.75. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $276.86. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

