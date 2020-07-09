IBM Retirement Fund Sells 345 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE:PSX opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

