IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Square by 4.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Square by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Square by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Square by 766.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Square stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.67 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $133.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.