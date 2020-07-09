IBM Retirement Fund Has $685,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $16,965,610,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $937.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,114.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,035.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $866.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,145.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,532,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

