IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $103.12 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

