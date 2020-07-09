IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 91,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 26,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 176,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,029 shares of company stock valued at $927,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

