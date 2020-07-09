IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

