IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 8.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.90 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $248.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.