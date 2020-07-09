IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,002,000 after buying an additional 422,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,836,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,410,000 after buying an additional 276,081 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,996,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,294,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 117.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after buying an additional 810,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $7,525,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $204.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.92. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $206.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

