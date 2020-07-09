IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 329 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,894,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,927 shares of company stock valued at $125,546,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.64.

Shares of REGN opened at $640.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $653.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

