Hydro Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68,462.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $68,462.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044902 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.86 or 0.04890748 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032390 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

