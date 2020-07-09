Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Humana by 51.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Humana by 156.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $386.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.64. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.29.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

