Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

HUBG stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.10. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,853,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

