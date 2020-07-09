HSBC Initiates Coverage on Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

DGEAF has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

DGEAF stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. Diageo has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

