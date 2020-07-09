Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Smith Barney Citigroup

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE HMC opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,317.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.40) earnings per share. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.