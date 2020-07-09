HOMIHELP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $389,332.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $389,332.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $9.94 or 0.00106099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.02002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00180929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00065908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00117032 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

