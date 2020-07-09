HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $221.50 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $271.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.16. The firm has a market cap of $959.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

