HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $122.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.