Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 60,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hexcel by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 277,437 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Hexcel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.