Hernan Martinez Sells 35,400 Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Director Hernan Martinez sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$247,647.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,241,946.96.

Hernan Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hernan Martinez sold 15,900 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$111,300.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Hernan Martinez sold 15,400 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total transaction of C$108,191.16.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Hernan Martinez sold 108,600 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$771,212.04.

Shares of TSE:GCM opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.17. Gran Colombia Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$7.81.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$135.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.90 price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

