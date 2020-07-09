Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 22,797 Shares

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 22,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $246,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,050 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $55,045.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAC opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hennessy Capital Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

