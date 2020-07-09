Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HSII has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $397.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.