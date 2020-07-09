Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:HEBT opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Hebron Technology has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hebron Technology by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hebron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hebron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

