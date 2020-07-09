Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Dale Sanders Sells 27,500 Shares

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $795,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 191,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,552,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dale Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $741,675.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $697,675.00.

Shares of HCAT opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

