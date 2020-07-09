HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 195 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $301.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.68 and its 200-day moving average is $338.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.46.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

