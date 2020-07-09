HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,133 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

