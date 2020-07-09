HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,865,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $68.95 and a 52-week high of $116.80.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.