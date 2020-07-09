HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.96.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

