Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,017.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $837.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -876.98 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,059.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.75.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.