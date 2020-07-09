Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

