Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $369.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,085.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

