Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Lindy Langston Sells 8,757 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 8,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $669,122.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,248,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $82.32 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,530,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 234,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 670,134 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 586,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

