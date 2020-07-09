GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $985.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GMS by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GMS by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

