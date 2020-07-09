Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.43. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 29,860,972 shares traded.
GSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globalstar from $0.56 to $0.55 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.
Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.