Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.43. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 29,860,972 shares traded.

GSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globalstar from $0.56 to $0.55 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

