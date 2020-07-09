Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

GNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.10.

NYSE:GNL opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after buying an additional 542,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after buying an additional 148,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,148,000 after buying an additional 107,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $24,551,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 171,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

