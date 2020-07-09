Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 106,061 Shares of Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Stock

Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 106,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,165,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 755,918 shares of Spartan Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $8,111,000.14.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 59,823 shares of Spartan Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $643,695.48.

On Monday, June 29th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Spartan Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAQ opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Spartan Energy has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

