Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.66. Gevo shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2,343,091 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 145.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Analysts predict that Gevo Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gevo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Gevo worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

