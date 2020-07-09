Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,169 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $113.80 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $368.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.43.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $31.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Randolph J. Fortener sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $956,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

