General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Mills' shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company posted robust fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the consensus mark and rising year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher consumer demand amid coronavirus. Moreover, management anticipates net sales in fiscal 2021 to be favorably impacted by higher at-home demand for food compared with the pre-pandemic levels. Apart from this, the company unveiled a set of key priorities for growth in the quarter. Moreover, General Mills has been gaining from its Blue Buffalo buyout. Also, its robust saving efforts bode well. However, COVID-19 marred the company’s Convenience Stores & Foodservice as well as Asia & Latin America segment. Also, adverse currency rates and escalated SG&A expenses were a drag.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after buying an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $327,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

