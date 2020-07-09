GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPG. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.31.

GLPG opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.06. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.19.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

