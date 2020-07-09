G Walter Loewenbaum II Sells 26,347 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 26,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $869,451.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,156,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

G Walter Loewenbaum II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $258,206.64.

On Thursday, June 4th, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10.

On Friday, May 22nd, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39.

Shares of LMNX opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luminex by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6,283.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Luminex during the first quarter worth $70,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

