Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNKO. Piper Sandler downgraded Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $263.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.53.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

