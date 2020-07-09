Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 523 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $205.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $40,124.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,563 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $853,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,180,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,148 shares of company stock worth $17,030,004 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.